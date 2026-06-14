Nora Fatehi lights up Toronto as Canada hosts its first FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Toronto: The maiden FIFA World Cup in Canada started on Friday with a star-studded second opening ceremony ahead of the Group B match between co-hosts Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi was the headline attraction, performing the official World Cup song ‘Siir Siir’. Canada is hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history, and begin their highly-anticipated campaign.

The other performers who featured in the opening ceremony included Vegedream and Sanjoy, who took centre stage at the beautiful and majestic Toronto Stadium. The festivities in Toronto also featured performances from Jessie Reyez and Alessia Cara before the kick-off. Palestinian artist Elyanna also performed at the Opening Ceremony at BMO Field, Toronto.

While some fans took to social media to criticise FIFA for another opening ceremony, which many fans found not exciting enough, a fair number of empty seats in the stadium in Toronto were also noted.

Though the Aztecs Stadium in Mexico City was filled to the brim, the tournament’s second fixture, South Korea versus Czechia at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, witnessed noticeable swaths of unoccupied seats. IANS

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