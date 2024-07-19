Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out After First Round

Bastad: Sumit Nagal exited the Nordea Open after he lost 6-4, 6-2 to fourth-seeded Argentine Mariano Navone in straight sets in the round of 16 in Bastad, Sweden on Thursday. Nagal had beaten local wildcard Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 32.

World No. 68 Nagal started off well against Navone, breaking the Argentine’s serve to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set.

However, World No. 36 Navone caught up quickly and won five consecutive games before Nagal broke his serve once again to bring the set score to 3-5. Nagal had two break points when the Argentine served for the set again but could not convert either.

As the second set began, Navone seemed to be on song while Nagal was showing signs of slowing down. In the eighth game, the Indian put up a good fight to save four match points, but eventually, Navone sealed the deal.

Nagal, with this loss, missed out on a potential quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal, who is slated to face fifth-seed Cameron Norrie later in the day.

Nagal remains the last Indian man to make the quarterfinals of an ATP tournament, when he did so at the ATP 250 Buenos Aires in 2021.

At the Swiss Open in Gstaad, the third-seeded Indo-French duo of Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti defeated seventh-seeded Ukrainian-Dutch pair of Denys Molchanov and Matwe Middelkoop 6-3, 6-4 to reach the men’s doubles semifinals. Agencies

