NorthEast United FC Aim for Consecutive Home Wins Against Odisha FC

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will be aiming to secure their second consecutive win at home when they face Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM.

The Highlanders head into the fixture with confidence following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC. In contrast, Odisha FC will be looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their previous outing.

Speaking ahead of the clash, head coach Juan Pedro Benali said the team had limited time to prepare but had focused on key aspects of their strategy. He acknowledged Odisha as a strong side, particularly dangerous in transition, and stressed the importance of sticking to their own game plan.

Benali also lauded the performance of India U-23 forward Parthib Gogoi, who has been instrumental in leading the attack alongside Jithin MS, Danny Laishram, Thoi Singh, as well as new signings Lalrinzuala and Lalbiakdika. He emphasized that team success matters more than individual accolades.

Midfielder Bekey Oram, who was also present at the pre-match media interaction, shared his thoughts ahead of facing his home-state club. While acknowledging his roots in Odisha, Oram affirmed his commitment to NorthEast United FC, stating that once on the field, his loyalty lies entirely with his current team.

He added that, like every player, he is eager to score and will make the most of any opportunity that comes his way.

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