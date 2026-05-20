NorthEast United FC End ISL Season on a High with 2-0 Win over Relegated Mohammedan SC

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC finished its Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign on a high after clinching a 2-0 win against relegated Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Jairo Samperio and Dinesh Singh Soraisham found the net for the Highlanders, which climbed one place to ninth in the table and concluded their campaign with 16 points. Mohammedan SC, which had its relegation confirmed earlier in the season, finished at the bottom of the standings with three points, ending its campaign without a win. Agencies

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