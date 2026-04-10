NorthEast United FC set for clash against Sporting Club Delhi

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will resume their campaign after the international break with a home fixture against Sporting Club Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday.

The Highlanders will be eager to recover from their previous 4-1 loss to Odisha FC before the break. In contrast, Sporting Club Delhi enter the match with confidence following a 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC.

Speaking about the break, head coach Juan Pedro Benali said, “It’s good to move on from the last result, but breaks can disrupt momentum. Whether it works in our favor depends on how we perform in the next match.”

Gurmeet Singh is likely to start in goal, supported by a defensive lineup that may include Asheer Akhtar, Dinesh Singh, Redeem Tlang, Bekey Oram, Buanthanglun Samte, and Tondonba Singh.

In midfield, Andy Rodriguez is expected to play a key role alongside Macarton Nickson, while Mayakkannan Muthu is back in contention after his red card against Odisha FC was overturned.

Leading the attack, India international Jithin MS will be supported by U-23 players Parthib Gogoi and Thoi Singh, with Lalrinzuala, Lalbiakdika, and Ankith Padmanabhan also available as attacking options.

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