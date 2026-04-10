‘Responsibility was on Miller’: Bangar says hesitation in final over cost Delhi Capitals crucial IPL points

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans edged past Delhi Capitals by one run in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar felt David Miller’s hesitation in the back end of the chase proved to be decisive, insisting that the responsibility was on the veteran batter and that indecision from him cost DC crucial points.

With two runs needed off the last two balls, Miller refused to take an easy single on the penultimate ball off Prasidh Krishna. It brought the equation down to two runs off the last ball, and Miller missed the pull on Krishna’s slower bouncer and ran for the single.

But a brilliant under-arm direct hit from GT wicket-keeper Jos Buttler ran out Kuldeep Yadav, thus sealing a dramatic victory for the IPL 2022 winners at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. “You could sense how the situation unfolded when Vipraj Nigam came in. The game wasn’t going to be about Miller all the way, but once Vipraj was dismissed, the responsibility was entirely on Miller.

“Kuldeep Yadav handled that particular ball well and ensured Miller was on strike. Miller then produced a brilliant shot, a 106-metre six over long-off. However, there was a bit of indecision towards the end. Initially, he looked like he would go for the run on the second-last ball, but then decided against it. ” IANS

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