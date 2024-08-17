NorthEast United storm into knockout stage of 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup

KOKRAJHAR: NorthEast United cruised past Odisha FC 5-1 to enter the knockouts from Group E of the 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup which was played here at the SAI Stadium. Jithin M.S scored a brace while Guillermo Fernandez and Thoi Singh scored a goal each for the Highlanders and an own goal by Tankadhar Bag completed the scoreline. Paogoumang Singson scored the consolation for the Juggernauts.

With this win, NorthEast United finished Group E on top with nine points from three matches while Odisha FC finished their campaign with three points.

Jithin M.S scored twice within the space of three minutes to hurt Odisha FC within the first 20 minutes of the first half. The Kerala winger received a simple through ball over the top and he expertly found the goal past the rushing goalkeeper for the first goal. A couple of minutes later, Odisha FC gave the ball away on the edge of the box and Ajaraie found Jithin unmarked inside the box. The winger tried to put the ball on a plate for his teammates but it was deflected back to him by Odisha captain Lalliansanga and the forward did not have much trouble in finishing past Niraj Kumar in goal for his second of the game.

Odisha looked rejuvenated in the second half, but it was once again NorthEast who scored to take the match away from the opposition. Thoi Singh did well to fire a low cross inside the box which was deflected in his own goal by Tankadhar Bag in an attempt to clear his lines.

Odisha FC had their best run in the game in the next ten minutes and scored their only goal of the match through a stunning strike by centre back Paogoumang Singson from way outside the penalty box. That goal was the only bright spot in Odisha’s game as they conceded a fourth soon. Moroccan striker Ajaraie played his strike partner Guillermo through on goal and the Spanish forward calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

NorthEast completed their dominant display with their fifth goal by Thoi Singh who was setup by the brilliant Mohammed Ali Bemmamer as the Highlanders cruised to the knockouts for the second consecutive year.

