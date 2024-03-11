‘Not impossible’ to introduce VAR in Indian Super League (ISL) next season, AIFF AGM informed

Itanagar: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) was on Sunday told that it was "not impossible" to introduce Virtual Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Indian Super League (ISL) from next season with no cost to the federation.

The House took up discussions on the current state of Indian refereeing and the possible introduction of VAR. The AIFF Chief Refereeing Officer, while submitting his report and pointing out that 85 per cent of on-pitch refereeing decisions are proving to be correct in the current season, also held discussions with five reputed agencies specialised in VAR.

Based on the report, a presentation on VAR was made in front of the members, who felt that it was not impossible to introduce the advanced system in the ISL from the next season on a no-cost-to-the-AIFF basis. The members were informed that there would be further discussions on this issue in the first week of May. The AIFF held its Executive Committee meeting followed by the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, who is also the President of the state football association, attended the meeting.

The AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey chaired the Executive Committee meeting in the presence of Vice President N.A. Haris, Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Acting Secretary General M. Satyanarayan, and the members of the Committee. IANS

