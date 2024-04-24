Novak Djokovic, Aitana Bonmati win Laureus Awards

New Delhi: World no. 1 Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year at a ceremony held in Madrid to tie another all-time record, with his fifth Laureus Award (he won in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019).

Djokovic had a remarkable 2023, winning three of the four major titles — Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open — in men’s tennis and only missed out on a Calendar Slam after a classic Wimbledon final against eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz.

The 36-year-old ended the year by winning a record seventh ATP Finals title and by claiming Year-End No. 1 for a record eighth time. The Serb is now on a record-equalling 24 Grand Slams.

“I am truly blessed to be among sports greats as a winner, but also as a supporter and admirer of Laureus Sport for Good as I too believe in the power of sport to make a difference in the world. Finally, this Laureus Statuette stands alone because it represents more than sporting achievement.

“The Laureus mission of using sport as a power for good has been changing lives for 25 years and embodies the values of its founding patron, Nelson Mandela. I want to add my support to Laureus Sport for Good and the work they are doing to transform lives around the world,” said Djokovic.

Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year and in doing so became the first footballer to win the prestigious Award.

Bonmati, who represented the Spain team which won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, took to the stage once again as the world champions Spain took the Laureus World Team of the Year award and became the first all-female team to win the award.

The Rafael Nadal Foundation was recognised for helping more than 1,000 vulnerable young people in Spain and India, empowering them to realise their potential and believing in the transformative power of sport.

The English midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award – the first footballer to do so – after an electrifying start to his time with Real Madrid. Former World No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz presented Bellington the award which the Spaniard won last year.

American artistic gymnast Simon Biles was honoured with the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award after a sensational return to gymnastics following a two-year hiatus. IANS

DJOKOVIC THRILLED:

"I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success," Djokovic said.

“It was thrilling to return to Australia last January and win my 10th title. It is a tournament that is so dear to my heart and set me up for an incredible 12 months. I could not have achieved so much success without an incredible team behind me, and inspirational rivals who have always pushed me to be the best version of myself.;

Winners of SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR:

2024 Novak Djokovic

2023 Lionel Messi

2022 Max Verstappen

2021 Rafael Nadal

2020 Messi & Hamilton

2019 Novak Djokovic

2018 Roger Federer

2017 Usain Bolt

2016 Novak Djokovic

2015 Novak Djokovic

2014 Sebastian Vettel

2013 Usain Bolt

2012 Novak Djokovic

2011 Rafael Nadal

2010 Usain Bolt

2009 Usain Bolt

2008 Roger Federer

2007 Roger Federer

2006 Roger Federer

2005 Roger Federer

2004 Michael Schumacher

2003 Lance Armstrong

2002 Michael Schumacher

2001 Tiger Woods

2000 Tiger Woods

Winners of SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR:

2024 Aitana Bonmati

2023 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

2022 Elaine Thompson-Herah

2021 Naomi Osaka

2020 Simone Biles

2019 Simone Biles

2018 Serena Williams

2017 Simone Biles

2016 Serena Williams

2015 Genzebe Dibaba

2014 Missy Franklin

2013 Jessica Ennis

2012 Vivian Cheruiyot

2011 Lindsey Vonn

2010 Serena Williams

2009 Yelena Isinbayeva

2008 Justine Henin

2007 Yelena Isinbayeva

2006 Janica Kostelic

2005 Kelly Holmes

2004 Annika Sorenstam

2003 Serena Williams

2002 Jennifer Capriati

2001 Cathy Freeman

2000 Marion Jones

Also Read: Novak Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

Also Watch: