Novak Djokovic, Aitana Bonmati win Laureus Awards

World no. 1 Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year at a ceremony held in Madrid to tie another all-time record, with his fifth Laureus Award (he won in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019).
New Delhi: World no. 1 Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year at a ceremony held in Madrid to tie another all-time record, with his fifth Laureus Award (he won in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019).

Djokovic had a remarkable 2023, winning three of the four major titles — Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open — in men’s tennis and only missed out on a Calendar Slam after a classic Wimbledon final against eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz.

The 36-year-old ended the year by winning a record seventh ATP Finals title and by claiming Year-End No. 1 for a record eighth time. The Serb is now on a record-equalling 24 Grand Slams.

“I am truly blessed to be among sports greats as a winner, but also as a supporter and admirer of Laureus Sport for Good as I too believe in the power of sport to make a difference in the world. Finally, this Laureus Statuette stands alone because it represents more than sporting achievement.

“The Laureus mission of using sport as a power for good has been changing lives for 25 years and embodies the values of its founding patron, Nelson Mandela. I want to add my support to Laureus Sport for Good and the work they are doing to transform lives around the world,” said Djokovic.

Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year and in doing so became the first footballer to win the prestigious Award.

Bonmati, who represented the Spain team which won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, took to the stage once again as the world champions Spain took the Laureus World Team of the Year award and became the first all-female team to win the award.

The Rafael Nadal Foundation was recognised for helping more than 1,000 vulnerable young people in Spain and India, empowering them to realise their potential and believing in the transformative power of sport.

The English midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award – the first footballer to do so – after an electrifying start to his time with Real Madrid. Former World No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz presented Bellington the award which the Spaniard won last year.

American artistic gymnast Simon Biles was honoured with the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award after a sensational return to gymnastics following a two-year hiatus. IANS

DJOKOVIC THRILLED:

"I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success," Djokovic said.

“It was thrilling to return to Australia last January and win my 10th title. It is a tournament that is so dear to my heart and set me up for an incredible 12 months. I could not have achieved so much success without an incredible team behind me, and inspirational rivals who have always pushed me to be the best version of myself.;

Winners of SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR:

2024                    Novak Djokovic

2023                    Lionel Messi

2022                    Max Verstappen

2021                    Rafael Nadal

2020                    Messi & Hamilton

2019                    Novak Djokovic

2018                    Roger Federer

2017                    Usain Bolt

2016                    Novak Djokovic

2015                    Novak Djokovic

2014                    Sebastian Vettel

2013                    Usain Bolt

2012                    Novak Djokovic

2011                    Rafael Nadal

2010                    Usain Bolt

2009                    Usain Bolt

2008                    Roger Federer

2007                    Roger Federer

2006                    Roger Federer

2005                    Roger Federer

2004                    Michael Schumacher

2003                    Lance Armstrong

2002                    Michael Schumacher

2001                    Tiger Woods

2000                    Tiger Woods

Winners of SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR:

2024       Aitana Bonmati

2023       Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

2022       Elaine Thompson-Herah

2021       Naomi Osaka

2020       Simone Biles

2019       Simone Biles

2018       Serena Williams

2017       Simone Biles

2016       Serena Williams

2015       Genzebe Dibaba

2014       Missy Franklin

2013       Jessica Ennis

2012       Vivian Cheruiyot

2011       Lindsey Vonn

2010       Serena Williams

2009       Yelena Isinbayeva

2008       Justine Henin

2007       Yelena Isinbayeva

2006       Janica Kostelic

2005       Kelly Holmes

2004       Annika Sorenstam

2003       Serena Williams

2002       Jennifer Capriati

2001       Cathy Freeman

2000       Marion Jones

Novak Djokovic
Aitana Bonmati

