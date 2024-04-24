Novak Djokovic, Aitana Bonmati win Laureus Awards

New Delhi: World no. 1 Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year at a ceremony held in Madrid to tie another all-time record, with his fifth Laureus Award (he won in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019).
Djokovic had a remarkable 2023, winning three of the four major titles — Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open — in men’s tennis and only missed out on a Calendar Slam after a classic Wimbledon final against eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz.
The 36-year-old ended the year by winning a record seventh ATP Finals title and by claiming Year-End No. 1 for a record eighth time. The Serb is now on a record-equalling 24 Grand Slams.
“I am truly blessed to be among sports greats as a winner, but also as a supporter and admirer of Laureus Sport for Good as I too believe in the power of sport to make a difference in the world. Finally, this Laureus Statuette stands alone because it represents more than sporting achievement.
“The Laureus mission of using sport as a power for good has been changing lives for 25 years and embodies the values of its founding patron, Nelson Mandela. I want to add my support to Laureus Sport for Good and the work they are doing to transform lives around the world,” said Djokovic.
Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year and in doing so became the first footballer to win the prestigious Award.
Bonmati, who represented the Spain team which won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, took to the stage once again as the world champions Spain took the Laureus World Team of the Year award and became the first all-female team to win the award.
The Rafael Nadal Foundation was recognised for helping more than 1,000 vulnerable young people in Spain and India, empowering them to realise their potential and believing in the transformative power of sport.
The English midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award – the first footballer to do so – after an electrifying start to his time with Real Madrid. Former World No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz presented Bellington the award which the Spaniard won last year.
American artistic gymnast Simon Biles was honoured with the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award after a sensational return to gymnastics following a two-year hiatus. IANS
DJOKOVIC THRILLED:
"I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success," Djokovic said.
“It was thrilling to return to Australia last January and win my 10th title. It is a tournament that is so dear to my heart and set me up for an incredible 12 months. I could not have achieved so much success without an incredible team behind me, and inspirational rivals who have always pushed me to be the best version of myself.;
Winners of SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR:
2024 Novak Djokovic
2023 Lionel Messi
2022 Max Verstappen
2021 Rafael Nadal
2020 Messi & Hamilton
2019 Novak Djokovic
2018 Roger Federer
2017 Usain Bolt
2016 Novak Djokovic
2015 Novak Djokovic
2014 Sebastian Vettel
2013 Usain Bolt
2012 Novak Djokovic
2011 Rafael Nadal
2010 Usain Bolt
2009 Usain Bolt
2008 Roger Federer
2007 Roger Federer
2006 Roger Federer
2005 Roger Federer
2004 Michael Schumacher
2003 Lance Armstrong
2002 Michael Schumacher
2001 Tiger Woods
2000 Tiger Woods
Winners of SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR:
2024 Aitana Bonmati
2023 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
2022 Elaine Thompson-Herah
2021 Naomi Osaka
2020 Simone Biles
2019 Simone Biles
2018 Serena Williams
2017 Simone Biles
2016 Serena Williams
2015 Genzebe Dibaba
2014 Missy Franklin
2013 Jessica Ennis
2012 Vivian Cheruiyot
2011 Lindsey Vonn
2010 Serena Williams
2009 Yelena Isinbayeva
2008 Justine Henin
2007 Yelena Isinbayeva
2006 Janica Kostelic
2005 Kelly Holmes
2004 Annika Sorenstam
2003 Serena Williams
2002 Jennifer Capriati
2001 Cathy Freeman
2000 Marion Jones
Also Read: Novak Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open
Also Watch: