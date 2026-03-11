BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Hints at Imminent Release of IPL's Partial Schedule

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release the schedule for the first 20 days of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by March 12, said secretary Devajit Saikia. The 19th edition of the IPL will run from March 28 to May 31, after the initial window was between March 26 and May 30.

“We plan to announce the IPL 2026 schedule by March 12. For now, we are going to announce the IPL schedule for the first 20 days,” Saikia told IANS on Tuesday. It is understood the remainder of the tournament’s schedule will come later as the BCCI aims to avoid a clash with assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Nevertheless, teams have already begun their pre-season preparations. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings started their training on March 1 at their High-Performance Centre in Navalur, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni among those present.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru held a small preparation camp at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 10, while 2022 champions Gujarat Titans held practice sessions twice at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Nathdwara.

Punjab Kings trained in Abu Dhabi in early February and are currently running a practice camp in Dharamsala, while 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad began their camp on March 1 with their domestic players. Five-time winners Mumbai Indians have also started their training for the upcoming season.

2008 winners Rajasthan Royals are expected to assemble for a practice camp in Jaipur from March 15, while three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their pre-season camp on March 18. Delhi Capitals recently did one in Hyderabad and are expected to have one in New Delhi, while Lucknow Super Giants had held a preparatory session in Lucknow. (IANS)

