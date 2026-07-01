Novak Djokovic overcomes Wu to extend perfect Wimbledon first-round record

London: The seven-time champion Novak Djokovic made an entertaining start to his 21st Wimbledon campaign and toughed his way to 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over China’s Yibing Wu in the opener.

Serving well and playing far from poorly, the No.7 seed could not prevent Wu revelling in the Centre Court atmosphere. In the first set the world No.102 Chinese racked up 15 winners, albeit to an almost equal number of unforced errors.

The key came early in the second. Had Djokovic converted one of his early chances to break, he might have motored on to the kind of economical victory. But he didn’t, and Wu’s confidence multiplied as the crowd sang his name ever louder.

With the roof closed at the start of the third set, the Serb found himself continuously tested. Playing just his fifth tournament of the year thanks to a shoulder injury, Djokovic mined every ounce of will to break Wu deep in the third set.

The Serbian dug deep to win the third set and was then went into lockdown mode in the key exchanges in the fourth to improve to 21-0 in Wimbledon first rounds. The Serbian fended off six break points in the fourth set, including three from 0/40 at 2-3, before eventually triumphing after three hours and 11 minutes. IANS

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