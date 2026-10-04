Novak Djokovic Set for Quarterfinal Showdown with Alexander Zverev at China Open

BEIJING: Big-serving Alexander Zverev trounced home hopeful Shang Juncheng 6-0, 6-3 at the China Open on Saturday to set up a quarterfinal clash with Novak Djokovic. The German top seed needed just 55 minutes to brush aside the Chinese wildcard, ranked 250th, firing nine aces along the way.

Novak Djokovic survived a scare to beat world number 104 Bu Yunchaokete 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 in the second round.

“Happy with the win,” the world’s second-ranked player said, adding that his 21-year-old opponent had been “dangerous” and had “nothing to lose”.

“Looking forward to the next couple of weeks,” he said ahead of his tie with Djokovic — who has never lost a match in Beijing — on Sunday.

Zverev’s cruise into the next round comes as he trains his sights on the number-one spot currently held by Jannik Sinner.

The Italian won in Beijing last year but is not there this time around, and said on Saturday that he would not play at next week’s Shanghai Masters either. He did not give a reason for his latest withdrawal, but has not played since his Wimbledon title in July due to a right knee injury.

Also in the men’s draw, third seed Daniil Medvedev eased into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff. Agencies

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