Novak Djokovic suffers shock loss to Tomas Machac in Geneva Open semi-finals

GENEVA: Novak Djokovic's French Open preparations took a further hit after a shock defeat to Tomas Machac 6-4 0-6 6-1 in the Geneva Open semi-finals on Friday.

The world No. 1 is still waiting to his first title in 2024 after bowing out to the Czech, who will face either Flavio Cobolli or second seed Casper Ruud in the final.

Machac, who came so close to beating Djokovic in Dubai last year, sealed a landmark victory to progress into his first career final. Agencies

