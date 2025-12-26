Odisha win ASMITA East Zone Girls Hockey title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Odisha clinched the ASMITA East Zone Girls Hockey title with a hard-fought 4–3 victory over Mizoram in a closely contested final at the Md Tayabulla Hockey Stadium here on Thursday. Though Odisha went into the match as clear favourites, Mizoram put up a spirited performance and fought bravely till the final whistle.

In the third-place playoff, Assam dominated Tripura, registering an emphatic 16–0 win.

The award ceremony was graced by Shambhu Yadav, Deputy Director, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Guwahati, retired IAS officer Swapnanil Barua, and Assam Hockey president Tapan Das.As champions, Odisha received a cash award of Rs 1.80 lakh, while Mizoram were awarded Rs 1.44 lakh. Assam and Tripura received Rs 90,000 each.

Also Read: Deepti is fit and available for selection for third T20I against Sri Lanka, says Muzumdar