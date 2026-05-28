Olympian and Veteran Sports Administrator Randhir Singh Passes Away at 79

New Delhi: Former Indian shooter and Olympian, one of the country’s most influential sports administrators Randhir Singh passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79.

A five-time Olympian, Arjuna Awardee and veteran sports administrator, Randhir Singh, played a pivotal role in shaping the Olympic movement in India and across Asia. He became the first Indian to be elected as OCA president for a four-year term till 2028, but in January this year he stepped aside from his role due to health concerns, and Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani was elected as the new president.

Born on October 18, 1946, in Patiala, Randhir Singh came from a distinguished sporting lineage. His uncle, Yadavindra Singh, represented India in Test cricket, while his father, Raja Bhalindra Singh, served as a member of the International Olympic Committee from 1947 to 1992.

Randhir Singh pursued multiple sports including golf, swimming, squash and cricket. However, it was shooting, particularly trap and skeet, where he established himself on the international stage.

He represented India at five Olympic Games, 1968 Mexico Olympics, 1972 Munich Olympics, 1976 Montreal Olympics, 1980 Moscow Olympics and 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, after also serving as a reserve shooter at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

Among his notable achievements as an athlete was winning the individual gold medal in trap shooting at the 1978 Asian Games, becoming the first Indian shooter to win a gold medal at the continental event. He later added an individual bronze and a team silver medal at the 1982 Asian Games. In 1979, Randhir Singh was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, and also with the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award for a historic sporting career.

His foray into sports administration began during his sporting career when he was appointed as the honorary secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association in 1987, a position he held till 2012. He also became a member of the governing board of Sports Authority of India in 1987 and held the role till 2010. He also held the position of the vice-chairman of the organising committee of the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. He was also a member of the IOC between 2001 and 2014. The IOC mourns the death of Singh. The Olympic flag will be flown at half-mast for three days at the IOC headquarters in honour of his contributions. (IANS)

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