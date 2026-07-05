Ounahi Brace Fires Morocco Past Co-Host Canada into World Cup Quarterfinals

HOUSTON: Goals in the second half from Azzedine Ounahi and Soufiane Rahimi helped Morocco beat Canada 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at the Houston Stadium on Saturday. Morocco has qualified to the quarterfinals for the World Cup for a second successive edition.

After a goalless opening period, Achraf Hakimi found Ounahi outside the box, where the midfielder sidefooted the ball past Crepeau Maxime to put Morocco ahead.

With the co-host Canada chasing the game, Morocco punished it further through Ounahi’s second and substitute Rahimi, who were both set up by Brahim Diaz.

However, there is a cause for concern for the Africans after its tournament leading-scorer Ismael Saibari went off injured in the 22nd minute. Agencies

Also Read: Serena Williams Pulls Out of Wimbledon Doubles Due to Knee Injury