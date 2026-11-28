Brisbane: Jamie Overton stars for England as they claim a 2-1 lead over the hosts Australia in the five-match T20 series. Overton took five wickets for the first time in international cricket to help his side get to a seven-wicket victory under the DLS method at the Gabba on Friday.

England won the toss and put Australia to bat, who lost wickets at regular intervals, including its captain, Mitchell Marsh, for 11. Liam Dawson picked up three wickets, including two in the powerplay, and along with Overton, they bowled out Australia for 108.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Sam Harper were the only ones to get starts for Australia, however, they weren’t able to capitalise on their efforts to give their side a better chance in the second innings. Overton took the wickets of in-form Nikhil Chaudhary, Fraser-McGurk and dangerous Tim David to leave Australia struggling at 92-7.

The rain delayed the chase and the new target for England was 93 from 16 overs.

England made things tough for itself when Riley Meredith removed Phil Salt, Aneurin Donald and captain Harry Brook inside the powerplay. However, Donald’s quickfire 32 and Jodan Cox’s 33 ensured that the English won the game with 43 balls remaining.

The visitors have now won back-to-back games after losing the opener of the series. Australia, despite having a depleted bowling attack, will be hoping to find form quickly to win the next two matches and the series. Agencies

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