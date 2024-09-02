PAK VS BAN, 2nd Test: Efforts from Litton Das, Mehidy, Hasan put Bangladesh just ahead of Pakistan 

Rawalpindi: Led by Litton Das' outstanding century, Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s fifty and Hasan Mahmud’s twin strikes, Bangladesh have managed to get themselves ahead of Pakistan on day three of the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Led by Khurram Shehzad’s six-fer, Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 26/6 inside nine overs of the day, with the pacer blowing the visitors away by taking four wickets. But Litton and Mehidy scripted a fightback for ages by putting on a stand of 165 runs for the seventh wicket.

Following Mehidy’s departure for 78, Bangladesh’s tail wagged as the last three wickets added another 71 runs in just over 26 overs, and saw Litton top-score with 138 – his fourth Test century. Despite these efforts, Bangladesh fell 12 runs short of taking a first-innings lead over Pakistan.

By the time stumps arrived, Pakistan were in a spot of bother at 9/2 in 3.4 overs, with Hasan Mahmud dismissing Shahzad and out-of-form Abdullah Shafique. But Pakistan are 21 runs ahead with eight wickets in hand, and all results are possible, especially after days four and five weather forecasts predict rain disruptions during the match proceedings.

Brief scores: Pakistan 274 and 9/2 (Saim Ayub 6*, Abdullah Shafique 3; Hasan Mahmud 2-3) lead Bangladesh 262 in 78.4 overs (Litton Das 138, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 78; Khurram Shahzad 6-90, Agha Salman 2-13) by 21 runs. IANS

