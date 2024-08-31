Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Day one of second Test called off

Rawalpindi: The day one of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh was called off without a toss due to persistent rain and wet outfield at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh are leading the two Test-match series 1-0 after winning the first game at Rawalpindi by ten wickets over Pakistan, making it their first-ever victory over the hosts’ in the longest format of the game. IANS

