Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam named in Pakistan’s Test squad against Bangladesh

Rawalpindi: Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam, who were previously released from the Pakistan Test squad against Bangladesh, have been recalled to join the team for the second Test scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 3. Both players had been contributing in a four-day match for Pakistan Shaheens against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the Islamabad Club, which took place from August 20 to 23.

Abrar, a leg-spinner known for his exceptional control and ability to extract turn on subcontinent pitches, is expected to provide Pakistan with additional spin options. Kamran, a middle-order batsman, brings depth and stability to the batting lineup.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s spearhead fast bowler, has also rejoined the squad after being released at the conclusion of the first Test. IANS

