PAK VS ENG 2nd Test: Sajid Khan turns table for Pakistan after Ben Duckett’s century

Multan: Pakistan delivered a dramatic turnaround on day two of the second Test against England in Multan, clawing their way back into the match with a fiery spell of bowling that left the visitors reeling at 239 for 6 by stumps. Despite a dazzling century from opener Ben Duckett, England’s once-dominant position crumbled in a blink, with Pakistan seizing control late in the day.

The day began with England chasing Pakistan's first-innings score of 366, a total built on key contributions from Agha Salman and a valuable ninth-wicket stand between Aamer Jamal and Noman Ali. England’s bowlers had fought hard to restrict Pakistan, with Brydon Carse and Jack Leach taking crucial wickets, but it was clear that the surface was starting to offer more for the spinners as the day wore on.

England’s reply got off to a flying start, with Duckett and Zak Crawley racing to 73 without loss in just 12 overs. Duckett was at his aggressive best, utilising a range of sweeps to torment Pakistan’s spinners, eventually bringing up his fourth Test century. His innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression, and he became the fastest player to reach 2000 Test runs in terms of balls faced.

However, while Duckett thrived, Crawley struggled against the spinners, surviving two major let-offs before finally edging a loose drive to slip for 27. His departure signaled the start of a collapse that Pakistan would capitalise on in stunning fashion.

The catalyst for Pakistan’s resurgence was Sajid Khan, who turned the game on its head with a devastating spell of off-spin. He first breached Ollie Pope’s defense with a delivery that spun sharply through the gate, and within minutes, England’s foundations had crumbled.

Sajid claimed the key wickets of Joe Root, Ben Duckett, and Harry Brook in quick succession. Root’s dismissal, bowled attempting a sweep, was the moment Pakistan truly believed in their revival. Duckett, who had looked imperious until then, nicked a sharp-turning ball to slip, and Brook had his stumps rattled by a fizzing off-break.

England’s captain, Ben Stokes, fell soon after for a scratchy 1, inside-edging a delivery from Noman Ali to short leg. Suddenly, from a position of comfort, England found themselves staring at a deficit of 127 runs with just four wickets in hand.

By the close, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse were holding on, but with the pitch deteriorating and Pakistan’s spinners in full flight, England's hopes of closing the series appeared in serious jeopardy. What had started as a dominant day for England ended with Pakistan firmly in command.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had resumed on 259 for 5, and though Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed early, contributions from Agha Salman and the tail helped them push past 350. Carse and Potts bowled superbly for England, but Jamal and Noman’s partnership for the ninth wicket ensured Pakistan put a formidable score on the board.

Brief scores: Pakistan 366/10 in 123.3 overs (Agha Salman 48, Aamer Jamal 37; Jack Leach 4-94, Brydon Carse 3/74) lead England 239/6 in 53 overs (Ben Duckett 109, Joe Root 34; Sajid Khan 4-86, Noman Ali 2-75) by 127 runs. IANS

