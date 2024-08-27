Pakistan, Bangladesh lose World Test Championship (WTC) points for slow over-rate in 1st Test

New Delhi: Pakistan and Bangladesh have lost crucial World Test Championship points due to maintaining slow over-rates in the recently concluded first Test at Rawalpindi, giving both teams a major setback in the race to reach the final. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanctions after seeing that Pakistan were six overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration and lost six WTC points.

On the other hand, after securing a ten-wicket win, Bangladesh have been docked three WTC points after being found three overs short of the acceptable rate. Due to the sanctions, Bangladesh have now dropped to seventh place and will drop behind South Africa in the standings, while Pakistan remain in the eighth spot. There have been financial penalties too - Pakistan were fined 30% of their match fee while Bangladesh were penalised 15%. IANS

