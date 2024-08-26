BAN VS PAK, 1st Test: Bangladesh script history with maiden Test win over Pakistan

Rawalpindi: On the back of stellar show from spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh scripted history by registering their first-ever victory over Pakistan in Test cricket through a ten-wicket win in the series opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Before this game, Bangladesh had met Pakistan 13 times in men’s Tests, but never emerged victorious. For a brief moment, it looked like the same script would pan out in the first Test, as a docile pitch meant draw was imminent.

But Bangladesh had other ideas by bowling out Pakistan for just 146 in the second innings, and then chased down 30 with ease to spark joyous scenes and big smiles in the visitors’ dugout. Fittingly enough, Bangladesh’s historic Test win came on the day their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto turned 26.

As Bangladesh recorded their first-ever victory over Pakistan in men’s Test cricket, the hosts’ also suffered their first ten-wicket loss in the longer format at home. Pakistan resumed day five from 23-1, and were trailing Bangladesh by 94 runs.

The flat Rawalpindi pitch had seen just 17 wickets fall on first four days, but Mehidy’s 4-21 and Shakib’s 3-44 flipped the script astonishingly in Bangladesh’s favour. Pakistan lost its captain Shan Masood (14) in the second over of day five when he was caught behind off Hasan Mahmud.

From 66-2, Pakistan crumbled under pressure and sensationally collapsed to 118/8, as they had no answers to the questions posed by Shakib and Mehidy bowling in tandem. Mohammad Rizwan hung around to make 51 and pull his team out of trouble, but Pakistan, who didn’t field a frontline spinner in the match, eventually finished on 146.

It gave Bangladesh just 30 runs to script a historic victory at Rawalpindi, and Zakir Hasan along with Shadman Islam completed the modest chase in 6.3 overs. Zakir finished off the chase by sweeping Agha Salman through fine leg, a shot which he and Bangladesh Test team will remember for a long time.

Brief scores: Pakistan 448/6 decl & 146 (Mohammad Rizwan 51; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan 3-44) lost to Bangladesh 565 & 30/0 (Zakir Hasan 15 not out, Shadman Islam nine not out) by ten wickets. IANS

