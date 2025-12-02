Pakistan players to be briefed on corruption pitfalls in BPL

Mumbai: With nearly a dozen Pakistan players set to feature in this year’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to have them briefed by anti-corruption authorities so as to avoid fixing approaches, a news report has claimed.

Bangladesh cricket has recently faced action on some players for their involvement in inappropriate behaviour, and with so many players set to participate in it, the PCB is a bit jittery, sources told Telecom Asia Sport. Pakistan players have been susceptible to approaches by the bookies in the past, with many of them facing action for match-fixing and corruption.

“Pakistan Cricket Board has directed its anti-corruption department to brief players who are due to feature in the Bangladesh Premier League later this month on how to avoid the fixing scandals, and if they are approached by anyone, they must report it to League authorities and their franchise,” sources told www.telecomasia.net. IANS

Also Read: Hardik Pandya to Make Competitive Cricket Comeback in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy