Pakistan to play second Test against Bangladesh without spectators in Karachi 

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday that it has decided to host the second men’s Test against Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Karachi behind closed doors, owing to the construction work happening in the venue ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy.

The second Test match is scheduled to be held from August 30 to September 3, after the first game happens at Rawalpindi from August 21-25. PCB added in its statement that it has immediately suspended ticket sales for the second Test.

“We understand the vital role that our passionate spectators play in cricket, providing inspiration and motivation to our players. However, the health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority. After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second Test in front of an empty stadium,” PCB said in a statement.

"The renovations are part of our commitment to making the venue more spectator-friendly and preparing it for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be the first ICC event hosted in Pakistan since 1996," further said the PCB. IANS

