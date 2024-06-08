Pakistan will struggle to qualify for Super Eight: Pakistan cricket Legend Wasim Akram

Dallas: Legendary Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram has slammed the side for its Super Over defeat to co-hosts USA in the T20 World Cup, adding that the road to qualify for Super Eight stage has become tough for Babar Azam & Co.

At the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, the USA, also T20 World Cup debutants, clinched a thrilling Super Over win to beat Pakistan, the 2009 winners, in one of their biggest wins in men’s T20I cricket and a massive upset in the tournament.

Both teams were tied at 159 in their regular game time, before USA made 18 runs in the Super Over. They were also helped by Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir giving away several wides and runs being given to them via overthrows caused by panic. In reply, Pakistan managed to make 13 runs to suffer a delating defeat after a tepid build-up to their campaign.

“Pathetic performance. While playing against USA, I was confident, every Pakistani supporter was confident that they will win after the way they played in the first innings. In the second innings, they (USA) came out to chase and I mean getting 19 runs in the Super Over is like getting 36 runs in a Super Over.”

“So, well done USA, and Pakistan will struggle from here onwards to qualify for the Super Eights because they have to play India (on June 9) and two more good teams (Ireland and Canada),” said Akram to broadcasters Star Sports.

Pakistan next play arch-rivals India in a highly-anticipated clash at New York on Sunday. Akram also felt USA captain Monank Patel’s fifty and his inspired leadership was a huge factor in them prevailing over an out of sorts Pakistan, who were kept on a tight leash from the word go.

“The moment of the day for me was the innings of USA captain Monank Patel, the way he batted and carried his bat throughout the innings. The way he captained his troops, as in he led them from the front. Their fielding was so spot-on every time, and very impressive cricket from the USA.

“The turning point of the game was the way USA got early wickets. Pakistan had a little partnership between Babar and Shadab and then nobody looked comfortable to turn up. The fielding was below average, the overall cricket by Pakistan was average.”

“Winning and losing is a part of the game. But you need to fight till the last ball – they weren’t making the effort to dive, catches were dropped and wickets weren’t taken. It was a bad day for Pakistan cricket,” he concluded. IANS

