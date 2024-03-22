Pakistan’s veteran batter Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

New Delhi: Pakistan’s veteran batter Javeria Khan has announced her retirement from international cricket, bringing curtains to her 15-year-long career.

Javeria made her ODI debut in Kurunegala, Sri Lanka in a Women’s Asia Cup fixture against Sri Lanka on May 6, 2008 and went on to make her T20I debut against Ireland at Dublin in 2009.

She went on to represent Pakistan women’s team in 228 international matches and scored 4,903 runs, which included two centuries and 25 half-centuries, while also bagging 28 wickets with her off-break bowling.

“I want to call it a day and announce my retirement, however, I will be available for league cricket. I am grateful to the unwavering support I received throughout my career.

“I want to thank my family, teammates, the Pakistan Cricket Board, my department ZTBL for their support and guidance at each step, and my fans whose appreciation was instrumental in bringing out the best in me. I have been blessed to hold Pakistan’s flag globally,” said Javeria in a statement.

The 35-year-old retires as the second leading run scorer in ODIs and T20Is for the Pakistan women’s team and is the only women’s cricketer from Pakistan to have scored over 2,000 runs in each format besides fellow batter Bismah Maroof.

Javeria represented Pakistan in four 50-over World Cups (2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022) and in all eight T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2023) held since its inception. She was also part of the Pakistan women’s team squad that won gold in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games held in China and South Korea, respectively. IANS

Also Read: Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai's Young Musheer Khan set Vidarbha huge target

Also Watch: