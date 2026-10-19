Para Asian Games Begin in Nagoya, Pramod Bhagat and Simran Sharma Lead India

Aichi-Nagoya: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat and sprinter Simran Sharma led the Indian contingent as flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on Sunday.

The Paralympic Committee of India shared a video of the opening ceremony on Instagram, highlighting the moment as the Indian contingent made its entrance with the national tricolour. “A Proud Moment for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026! The tricolour flies high as Team India makes a grand entrance at the Opening Ceremony of the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026! Leading the Indian contingent with immense pride, our flag bearers Pramod Bhagat and Simran carried the spirit, strength, and aspirations of an entire nation onto the international stage,” the Paralympic Committee of India wrote.

The committee further described the occasion as a moment of national pride and unity, expressing confidence in the Indian para-athletes as they compete at the continental sporting event. (ANI)

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