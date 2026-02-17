Paras Dogra becomes second batter to cross 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra became only the second player to cross 10,000 runs in Ranji Trophy history during the semifinal against Bengal in Kalyani on Monday. Dogra reached the landmark in 147 innings. Wasim Jaffer remains the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 12,038 runs. The 41-year-old also sits second on the list of most centuries in Ranji Trophy history, with 33 hundreds. Jaffer tops that chart as well, with 41 centuries. Agencies

Most runs in Ranji Trophy:

Wasim Jaffer - 12,038

Paras Dogra - 10,000*

Amol Muzumdar - 9202

Devendra Bundela - 9201

Yashpal Singh - 8700

Also Read: ISL: Sivasakthi, Chhetri strikes give Bengaluru a comfortable victory