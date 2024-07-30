Paris Olympic 2024: Britain’s swimmer Adam Peaty tests positive for COVID

PARIS: British swimmer Adam Peaty has tested positive for COVID, Team GB said on Monday, a day after he narrowly missed out on the 100 metres breaststroke goldat the Olympic Games in Paris. Peaty shared the silver with American Nic Fink after both finished 0.02 seconds behind Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi.

The Briton had said he woke up unwell on the day of the race, although he declined to use that as an excuse. Peaty also struggled to speak after the race with a hoarse throat.

"In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point," Team GB said in a statement.

