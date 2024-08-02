Paris Olympic 2024: Sports Ministry awards Rs 22.5 lakh to Shooting ace Sarabjot Singh

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, felicitated six outstanding shooters post their return to the country from Paris, after participating in the 2024 Olympic Games. The star of the event was Sarabjot Singh, who secured a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event alongside Manu Bhaker.

Sarabjot was awarded a cheque of Rs 22.5 lakh by Mandaviya as part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports' cash award scheme. The event also recognised the contributions of Arjun Babuta, Ramita Jindal, Rhythm Sangwan, Sandeep Singh, and Arjun Singh Cheema, as well as their coaches Suma Shirur, Samaresh Jung, and Sarabjot’s personal coach Abhishek Rana. Notably, Babuta narrowly missed a podium finish, coming in fourth in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. IANS

