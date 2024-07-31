Proud to perform at biggest stage: Manu Bhaker on making history by winning 2nd medal

Chateauroux: On Tuesday, Manu Bhaker made history once again in less than 48 hours by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. After her dual podium finish, the sharpshooter is on cloud nine and said she is 'proud to perform at the biggest stage' for her country.

Manu made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal, bagging a bronze in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual event.

She then added more lustre to her success by securing her second bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team competition with Sarabjot Singh earlier on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian to win multiple medals in one edition of the Games.

The duo showcased resilience and composure, overcoming a slow start to open up a big lead before emerging 16-10 winner against South Korean pair, Lee Won Ho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in a thrilling match.

"Extremely humbled by the support and wishes that have been pouring in. This is something that I've always dreamt of. Proud to perform at the biggest stage for my country," Manu wrote on X on Tuesday.

Manu became the second Indian woman to win two Olympic medals after shuttler PV Sandhu, who clinched consecutive medals in the 2016 (silver) and 2020 (bronze) Olympics.

Manu still has the 25m pistol event left to compete in, where she will compete alongside Esha Singh, giving her a chance to win a hat-trick of medals in Paris. With several records broken, this accomplishment represents a critical turning point in Indian sports history. (IANS)

India applaud Manu, Sarabjot

Droupadi Murmu (President): Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning a bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting! Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. She has done us immensely proud. I wish her and Sarabjot Singh many more laurels in the future."

Narendra Modi (Prime Minister): Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted."

Gautam Gambhir (Head Coach of Indian Cricket team): Second medal for India! Manubhaker and Sarabjotsingh-you both were clinical today at the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team bronze medal match! Your resilience throughout the event was incredible. Cherish this moment - it brings immense pride to our nation!

Vijender Singh (Olympic medallist boxer): History maker Manu Bhaker! You've amazed us once again. The entire nation is proud of you. Keep shining bright!

Abhinav Bindra (Olympic gold medallist):"Manu and Sarabjot, you've done what no Indian shooting pair has done before. India's first Olympic shooting team medal. Savour this moment, you've earned it! Proud."

