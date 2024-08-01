Paris Olympic: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on track for Olympic hat-trick; Lakshya Sen stuns Christie

PARIS: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games in Paris on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5, 21-10 in her second and last Group M match that lasted 33 minutes.

The 29-year-old Sindhu, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9 21-6 in her first match, topped the group.

The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.

Lakshya Sen progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the men's singles badminton competition with a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie in the final group match.

The 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, displayed great maturity and tactical acumen to outwit Christie, the reigning All England and Asian champion, 21-18, 21-12 in what turned out to be a lop-sided contest. Agencies

