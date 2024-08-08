Paris Olympic: Australian hockey player Tom Craig arrested for alleged drug purchase

Paris: Australian hockey player Tom Craig was arrested in Paris for allegedly attempting to buy cocaine. The arrest was confirmed by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Wednesday. Tom Craig, 28, was detained by French police after they observed what they described as a drug transaction in a trendy Parisian neighbourhood known for its theatres and shopping. The incident occurred in the city’s ninth arrondissement, an area bustling with nightlife and cultural activities.

“Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6th,” the AOC stated in a release. “No charges have been laid. The AOC is continuing to make inquiries and arrange support for the team member.” IANS

Also Read: Paris Olympic 2024: Netherlands ease past Spain to reach men’s hockey final

Also Watch: