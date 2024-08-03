Paris Olympic: Sports Ministry provides 40 ACs to help athletes tackle rising heat

Paris: Considering the difficulties faced by the Indian athletes in the Olympic Games Village due to the sudden rise in temperature and humidity in Paris, the Indian authorities have made special arrangements to assist them. The sportspersons will now be provided air conditioners in their rooms, which are made available by the government through the Indian Embassy in France.

Following a co-ordination meeting involving the Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Indian Embassy in France on Friday morning, it was decided that the Embassy will buy 40 ACs and provide them at the Games Village rooms where the Indian athletes are staying.

"Consequent to the decision, the Indian Embassy in France has already purchased the ACs, which have already been delivered to the Games village," the Sports Ministry informed in a statement on Friday.

The ACs are plug-and-play units and athletes have already started using the ACs. It is expected that with this they will have a more comfortable stay and get better rest which is much needed for a good performance. The cost of all the ACs has been borne by the Sports Ministry.

Demands for ACs in the players' rooms were made soon after the Opening Ceremony as the organising committee had not installed them in the rooms despite the hot and humid conditions expected during the summer. The Organizing Committee for Paris 2024 decided not to include ACs in the rooms to promote it as a Green Village. IANS

