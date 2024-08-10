Paris Olympics 2024: How Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6kg Weight Overnight To Win Bronze

PARIS: Ahead of his bronze medal play-off, Aman Sehrawat faced a daunting challenge after his semifinal defeat on Thursday, August 8.

Weighing in at 61.5kg, 4.5 over the permissible limit for the men’s 57kg category, the Indian wrestler had just 10 hours to shed the excess weight.

This compelled him to engage in a grueling 10-hour effort to lose the excess weight and make the cut for his next match.

Aman's semi-final bout against Rei Higuchi of Japan concluded around 6:30 p.m and he had to race against time to meet the eligible criteria.