Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain Thrashes Sunniva Hofstad To Seal Dominant Win

PARIS: India's star boxer Lovlina Borgohain made a strong start to her campaign as the Tokyo Bronze medalist outclassed Sunniva Hofstad of Norway to register a convincing win by unanimous decision in the first round of the women’s 75 kg category in boxing on Wednesday.

Lovlina went all guns blazing during the initial phases of the match as she tried to catch the Norwegian off-guard with some early punches to get the momentum going.

But Hofstad countered with punches of her own, yet looked shaky as the first round ended with some sneaky uppercuts of her own.

The Indian pugilist utilized the experience factor to her advantage in the second round as well, jabbing away at Hofstad, rendering her unable to close the distance as the Lovlina continued to exert tremendous pressure with her flurries of jabs.