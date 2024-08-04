Paris Olympics 2024: French Pole Vaulter Misses Out On Medal After His Crotch Hits The Bar

PARIS: French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati has created quite a buzz on the internet after a video of his painful crotch mishap during a pole vault attempt surfaced online and has gone viral.

He lost out on an opportunity to win a medal at his home Olympics when his crotch got caught on the crossbar while he was in action.

The 21-year-old French athlete was attempting to clear a height of 5.70 meters during his third attempt on Saturday. However, his attempt failed miserably as his crotch caught the bar, as a result of which, he fell to the ground.

Even the broadcasters were taken aback after watching the replay of this bizzare incident and the commentators were left speechless.