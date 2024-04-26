Paris Olympics 2024: India's Priyanka Goswami And Akshdeep Singh Qualifies For Race Walk Mixed Relay Event

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for India, Priyanka Goswami has achieved an incredible feat by securing her berth in the prestigious Olympic Games, scheduled to be held in Paris in July and August later this year.

The talismatic athlete sealed her spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics by finishing a disappointing 18th in the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships held in Antalya, Turkiye on Sunday.

However, it was enough for Priyanka to qualify for the showpiece event slated to be hosted by the French Capital.