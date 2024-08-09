Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal in javelin throw

PARIS: Neeraj Chopra won silver at the Paris Olympics with his season-best throw of 89.45m at the State de France in Paris, France, on Thursday. Neeraj was the defending champion coming into tonight’s competition. However, he ceded the top spot to Pakistan javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, who threw an Olympic record of 92.97m to take the gold medal. Arshad finished his set with a 91.79m throw. This is Pakistan’s first individual gold medal ever at the Olympics. Grenada’s Anderson Peters won bronze with 88.54m.

Neeraj threw his season-best of 89.45m, which was also his only clean attempt in the event. Neeraj’s silver takes India’s tally in this edition to five medals, which includes four bronze (two by shooter Manu Bhaker, one by shooter Swapnil Kusale and one by hockey).

Earlier, Neeraj had qualified for the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics with an 89.34m throw (Group B). It was Neeraj’s best throw at a global championship and his second-best ever, after 89.94m in the Stockholm Diamond League. Agencies

