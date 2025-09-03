Pat Cummins ruled out of India and New Zealand white-ball series due to back injury

Melbourne: Australia Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has been sidelined from the upcoming white-ball series against India and New Zealand due to a lower back injury. Cricket Australia confirmed that his rehabilitation is being carefully managed with a focus on ensuring full fitness ahead of the Ashes.

Australia are set to play New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting October 1, followed by a home series against India featuring three ODIs from October 19 to 25, and five T20Is from October 29 to November 8. The highly anticipated Ashes campaign at home will kick off against England in Perth on November 21.

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India (or New Zealand) and will continue his rehabilitation plan with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Cummins hasn’t featured in any match since the Test series in the Caribbean, where his bowling workload was notably reduced. He subsequently sat out the five-match T20I series against the West Indies and the following fixtures against South Africa - a strategic decision aimed at giving him a 10-week conditioning period ahead of the Australian Test summer, similar to his preparation last year. (IANS)

