Pat Cummins to miss T20 World Cup opener

New Delhi: Australia’s chief selector George Bailey provided an update on Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David’s participation in the T20 World Cup, saying Test and ODI captain Cummins will miss the opener while, David will be ready for the start of the tournament, despite a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Cummins, who was rested for the upcoming three T20Is against Pakistan, will not travel to Sri Lanka before the World Cup, as Bailey said the pacer would only join the squad after their second group-stage match against Zimbabwe on February 13. He also said that fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is also on track to be available for their tournament opener.

Cummins has been rested since his one appearance during the Ashes to help Australia clinch the urn in Adelaide.

“Like nearly every tournament that we head to, particularly when it’s a really busy time of the year, it’s very much working with the individuals around making sure they get the best preparation they can to make sure when they do join that World Cup squad, they’re ready to perform,” Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. IANS

