PCB bans Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka from PSL for one year over contract breach

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Sri Lanka seam-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka from participating in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), citing breach of contractual obligations. The decision follows after the PCB did a review of Shanaka’s withdrawal from the 2026 tournament with Lahore Qalandars to honour an IPL 2026 deal with Rajasthan Royals. Shanaka was named as an injury replacement for Sam Curran by RR in the ongoing season for Rs 2 crore.

“I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of HBL PSL, and the wider cricket community.

“The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the HBL PSL, I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani Fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans,” said Shanaka in a statement issued by the PCB on Monday.

Qalandars then got Australia’s seam-bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams as a replacement for Shanaka. IANS

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