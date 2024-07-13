Perth Scorchers to host Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League (BBL) opener

New Delhi: Cricket Australia on Friday unveiled the schedule for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL) with Perth Scorchers hosting Melbourne Stars in the tournament opener on December 15.

Every club to play in front of home fans in bumper first eight days of men’s Big Bash League’s 14th edition. Reigning champions Brisbane Heat will cap off an epic opening eight days when they face Adelaide Strikers on December 22.

Sydney Thunder will host two games in the opening week – Adelaide Strikers in Canberra on December 17 before returning to their western suburbs base four days later for the first Saturday night clash of the season, a blockbuster Sydney Smash against the Sixers. That match will form part of a Super Saturday double-header with Hobart Hurricanes to play their first home game of the season in a twilight fixture against the Scorchers at Blundstone Arena.

Australia’s men’s Test players will again be provided with an opportunity to suit up for their Big Bash teams with every club to play at least three regular season matches following the end of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test on January 7. IANS

