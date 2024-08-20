PGTI Tour: Top golfers in the field for inaugural Chennai Pro Championship

Chennai: Top golfers from the country along with participants from Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United States, Canada and Bangladesh will be in action in the inaugural edition of the Chennai Pro Championship, which will be played from August 20 to 23 at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) Cosmo Golf Course. The tournament carries a prize purse of INR 50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be staged on August 24.

The event will witness participation by 126 golfers including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The leading Indian professionals in the field include Veer Ahlawat (PGTI Ranking leader), Manu Gandas, Rashid Khan, Karandeep Kochhar, Chikkarangappa, Shaurya Binu and Udayan Mane, to name a few. The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja, K. Prabagaran and Anura Rohana, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Czechia’s Stepan Danek, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill, South Korea’s Si In Kim, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and American Dominic Piccirillo, to name a few. (IANS)

