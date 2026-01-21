Phil Foden available for Man City in Champions League despite hand injury

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is available to play against Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League despite having a fracture in his hand, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Foden sustained the injury during the 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday and was substituted at halftime.

“He has broken his bones,” Guardiola said, “but he has protection and is fine for tomorrow.”

If City wins Tuesday’s game taking place north of the Arctic Circle, the 2023 champion will be in a strong position to finish in the top eight of the Champions League standings and qualify directly to the round of 16.

City is currently in fourth place in the 36-club league table. Agencies

Also Read: Under-19 World Cup: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan secure wins