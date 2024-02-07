Phil Foden is having his most influential season, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

London: Pep Guardiola hailed the latest defining impact from hat-trick hero Phil Foden after Monday’s 3-1 comeback win at Brentford, and said the City star was enjoying his most influential season.

Neal Maupay gave Brentford a surprise lead in Monday’s match but Foden once again demonstrated his quality and attacking prowess by claiming a brilliant hat-trick – the second of his City career – as the City made it nine wins on the bounce.

This latest victory lifted City back into second place in the table, just two points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Reflecting to the win, Guardiola paid handsome tribute to Foden, saying the England star was enjoying the most productive season of his career to date.

“We knew it from the other day. I said a few weeks ago that Phil is having is most influential season in the team in terms of goals and assists. This season he’s been so important to us. He reads the game really well. How he plays simple and be more aggressive,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by City’s official website.

“Always he has the pleasure to score goals and the threat in the six-yard box, always he’s there. He’s a clever runner and how he runs for the team. He’s an exceptional player. At his age playing 250 appearances for City - that means he’s had an influence since he arrived.” he added.

The Englishman, who was named Player of the Match after a perfect display, now has eight goals and seven assists in the top-flight this season. IANS

