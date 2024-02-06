Premier League: Arsenal two points closer to Liverpool

London [UK]: Arsenal blew open the Premier League title race as they defeated 10-player Liverpool 3-1 at Emirates Stadium, moving closer to the table-toppers opposition on Sunday. Bukayo Saka delivered the opening blow to Liverpool in the 14th minute. But at the stroke of the first-half end, Gabriel Magalhaes scored an unfortunate own goal, gifting Liverpool an equaliser. This own goal did not dampen the spirits of the Gunners as Gabriel Martinelli (67th minute) and Leandro Trossard (in the stoppage time, 90+2 minute) scored the match-sealing goals. Arsenal is now number two, with 15 wins, four draws and losses, giving them 49 points, just two short of table-toppers Liverpool, who have 15 wins, six draws and two losses, giving them 51 points.

In another match, Manchester United notched their second successive win, defeating West Ham United 3-0 in front of the passionate Old Trafford fans. Rasmus Hojlund delivered a fierce strike in the 23rd minute, celebrating his 21st birthday in style. Later on, a brace from Alejandro Garnacho (49th minute and 84th minute) sealed the win for United and moved them to sixth spot in the table with 12 wins, two draws and nine losses, which translates to a total of 38 points. West Ham United is one spot below with 36 points after 10 wins, six draws and seven losses in their 23 games.(ANI)

