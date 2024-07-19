Philadelphia Union Midfielder Cavan Sullivan becomes youngest Major League Soccer (MLS) debutant at 14

Chester: Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan became the youngest debutant in Major League Soccer’s, America’s professional football league, history. Sullivan’s historic debut come at 14 years, 293 days old when he took to the pitch in the 85th minute of the Union’s match against New England Revolution in Wednesday night’s game. He broke the 20-year-old record by 13 days, which was held by Freddy Adu who was 14 years and 306 days old (in April 2004).

Sullivan not only beats Adu’s longstanding MLS mark, but becomes the youngest debutant among the top North American professional sports leagues (MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, WNBA) as well as the youngest player to make his debut among the top five European soccer leagues if he debuts on or before July 29, 2024.

The midfielder signed a MLS record deal with the Union on May 9, 2024, which made him the youngest player in club history to be added to the first team roster, and the fifth youngest player to sign a first-team contract in MLS history. IANS

Also Read: Declan Rice will leave West Ham United in the close season

Also Watch: