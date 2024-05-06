Major League Soccer (MLS): Lionel Messi sets assists record as Inter Miami Trounce NY Red Bulls

Washington: Lionel Messi set a new Major League Soccer (MLS) record of five assists in a single match as leaders Inter Miami romped to a 6-2 home win over New York Red Bulls. Luis Suarez’s hat-trick was relegated to a support act as Messi, who also scored a goal, continued his outstanding run of form for the Florida outfit on Saturday.

The result leaves Inter Miami three points clear of second-placed Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference standings while New York Red Bulls remain fourth with 17 points.

Messi has now scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in 11 games for Inter Miami this season while Suarez has 12 goals and seven assists in 15 outings. IANS

